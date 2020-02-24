Jennison Associates LLC Buys 234,155 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.79% of Mayville Engineering worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.