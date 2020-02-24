Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Verra Mobility worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,928. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.01.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

