Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 336.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $3,667,701 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,231. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

