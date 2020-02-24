Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 533.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.