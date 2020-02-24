Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 145.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.09. 6,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.