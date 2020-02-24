Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,901,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

