Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,248 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $10,798,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 2,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 246,966 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 107,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,715. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

