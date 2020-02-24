Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 363,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37,288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 261,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 261,020 shares in the last quarter.

XME stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 83,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,106. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

