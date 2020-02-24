Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105,077 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 87,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,445. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $794.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

