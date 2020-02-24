Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

