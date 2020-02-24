Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Parsons worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Parsons during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $53,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. 3,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

