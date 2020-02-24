Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,954 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 990.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,446,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 157,430 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 69.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.69. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

