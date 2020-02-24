Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCG shares. ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

