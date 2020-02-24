Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of SmileDirectClub worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.10.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

