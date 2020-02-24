Jennison Associates LLC Invests $3.56 Million in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

PBR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. 492,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,288,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

