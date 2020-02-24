Jennison Associates LLC Invests $5.63 Million in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of NextCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXTC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the third quarter worth $753,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NextCure by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXTC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.41. 612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,662. NextCure Inc has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

