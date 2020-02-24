Jennison Associates LLC Invests $6.47 Million in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 609,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.03% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,480 shares of company stock worth $17,067,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 91,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,182. The firm has a market cap of $902.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

