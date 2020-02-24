Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,404 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 188,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,472. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 838.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

