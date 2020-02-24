Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 203,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,554. Eventbrite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

