Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $6.40 Million Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 95,151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 120,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $43.02. 34,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,979. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $4,689,596.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock worth $15,482,986. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.