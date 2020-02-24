Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,183 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,327 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.71. 243,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,030. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

