Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

