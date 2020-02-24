Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 19,927 LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,910,886.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded down $5.89 on Monday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

