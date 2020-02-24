Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,089 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of International Game Technology worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 8,125,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 501,577 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 456.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 234,298 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.36. 804,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

