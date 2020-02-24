Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,936 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Verint Systems worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,708,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 144.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 264.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

