Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,938. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Bank of America raised their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.35.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

