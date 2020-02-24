Jennison Associates LLC Sells 120,152 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,152 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 608,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 496,288 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth about $6,260,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 170,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter worth approximately $5,204,000.

Shares of ADSW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -413.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

