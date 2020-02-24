Jennison Associates LLC Sells 163,155 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 163,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

NYSE AXP traded down $5.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.75. 1,260,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,464. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.