Jennison Associates LLC Sells 225,809 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,809 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,735. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.44 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

