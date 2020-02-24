Jennison Associates LLC Sells 250,469 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 250,469 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.41. 7,640,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,725,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

