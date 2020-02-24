Jennison Associates LLC Sells 273,315 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.56. 8,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,567. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.