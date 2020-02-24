Jennison Associates LLC Sells 296,902 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,902 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 674,541 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 423,349 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 281.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 181,359 shares during the period.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. 26,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,322. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

