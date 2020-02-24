Jennison Associates LLC Sells 408,663 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,663 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 184,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

