Jennison Associates LLC Sells 47,408 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,408 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,120. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,140. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

