Jennison Associates LLC Sells 488,200 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488,200 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Corecivic worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corecivic during the fourth quarter valued at $3,746,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corecivic in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $17.08. 210,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,529. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.18%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.