Jennison Associates LLC Sells 515,406 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,406 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Extended Stay America worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of STAY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.17. 485,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,820. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

