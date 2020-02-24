Jennison Associates LLC Sells 52,822 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,822 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,866 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $3.57 on Monday, reaching $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,129. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $77.08 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 229.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

