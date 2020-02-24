Jennison Associates LLC Takes $4.45 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,356. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

