Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145,991 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of FLIR Systems worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,216. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

