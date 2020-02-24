Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Freshpet worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.05. 128,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,880. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -554.17 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,194,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

