Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,662 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 91,897 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Nutrien by 16.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $75,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

NTR traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $41.61. 27,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

