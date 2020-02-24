Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,254 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 296,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tapestry by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,608 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,476,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.88. 134,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,094. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

