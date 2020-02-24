John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $79.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $905.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

