John O’Sullivan Purchases 34,108 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider John O’Sullivan purchased 34,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,898.16 ($48,863.94).

Shares of AMP stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$1.97 ($1.39). 20,234,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,000. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.40, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. AMP Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of A$2.43 ($1.72).

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

