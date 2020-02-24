Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,262. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

