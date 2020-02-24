JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $70.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATHM. China International Capital lowered shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

ATHM opened at $83.70 on Monday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

