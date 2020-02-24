JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,558,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

