JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Target Price to $55.00

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CIB. BTIG Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE:CIB opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bancolombia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 148,718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Bancolombia by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bancolombia by 508.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 43,337 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

