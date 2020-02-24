Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 5,240 ($68.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a one year high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,316.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,575.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.21 million and a PE ratio of 30.55.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total value of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

