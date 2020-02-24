JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of JSTTY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

